Murray is a top-seven Fantasy quarterback who should be considered as early as Round 6 in one-quarterback leagues or Round 1 in leagues where you can start two quarterbacks. Murray has had multiple stretches where he looked like the best quarterback in football, but he has not finished the past two seasons as strong as he started them. Murray added Marquise Brown in the offseason but lost Christian Kirk and won't have DeAndre Hopkins for the first six weeks due to his suspension. Murray has the upside to be the No. 1 quarterback in football this year, but the absence of Hopkins and some durability concerns are enough to keep him from being drafted that high.