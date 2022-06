Williams was a very productive college back who fell in the NFL Draft due to poor testing and measurements at the combine. He's likely to begin the year third behind both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, but that duo has missed a combined 25 games due to injury over the past two seasons, so an opportunity could absolutely present itself. Williams should only be drafted in deep redraft leagues, but he's worth a look in Round 3 or 4 of rookie-only drafts.