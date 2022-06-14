Even after a disappointing 2021 and losing speedster Marquise Brown, the Ravens quarterback remains a top five Fantasy quarterback. That's because Jackson will still burn defenses with his fleet feet, which he used last year to pick up nearly one-third of his total Fantasy production. With the Ravens expected to roll back to a run-balanced approach in 2022, that shouldn't change. Brown's departure is tough to swallow -- last year he made up 27% of Jackson's completions, 29% of his yards and 38% of his touchdowns. But with young wideouts Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay tabbed to help replace him, along with behemoth tight end Mark Andrews as the de facto No. 1 option and an improved offensive line, Jackson's passing numbers shouldn't fall off too badly. This will be the first time in three years some Fantasy managers will be shy to draft Jackson. Don't be -- as long as he's picked after Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, he's a good value. A favorable schedule outside of the AFC North definitely helps.