Perine will compete for a role in the Jets backfield this season, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Jets have Breece Hall and Michael Carter atop the depth chart, and Perine is also likely behind Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson heading into the season. We could see Perine released by the Jets prior to the season, and latching on with a new team could lead to a better Fantasy outlook. Keep an eye on what happens, but it's doubtful Perine will make an impact for Fantasy managers this year.