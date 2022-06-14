Five of Treadwell's final six games last year saw him get at least 10 PPR points. He'll be lucky to replicate that in 2022. Treadwell saw extended playing time and targets because he was one of the few Jaguars receivers who could separate from tough coverage. This year he'll have company as the team added three new pass-catchers, each of whom figure to have prominent roles. It should mean that Treadwell will compete for a roster spot this preseason. He's unlikely to regain even a nominal role for your Fantasy team.