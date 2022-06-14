We could wish for Shenault to break out some more, or we could realize the burly wide receiver may never see the potential many thought he had when he came out of Colorado. Despite playing 16 games last season, Shenault failed to score a touchdown and only once eclipsed 65 yards receiving. He turned 100 targets into 63 catches but hardly had any explosive plays and was among the league-worst in average depth of target with 5.54 yards per throw. It's true that the Jaguars could attempt to reinvent Shenault and have him work further downfield or even involve him as a runner, but the franchise brought in three new pass-catchers this offseason, each of whom figure to get more attention than Shenault. Save for a drastic change in role, Shenault is unlikely to help Fantasy managers and could end up going undrafted this summer.