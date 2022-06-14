Fournette has a fairly good shot at repeating as a top-10 Fantasy running back in 2022, but you won't have to draft him until Round 2. The 27-year-old wound up handling the overwhelming majority of touches in the Bucs backfield last year, averaging 90.4 total yards per game with 10 total touchdowns in 14 games. Specifically, Fournette was a force in the passing game, catching 82% of his targets and averaging 6.6 yards per grab. Only two other running backs had more targets and receptions. And considering the potential short-term issues in the Tampa Bay passing game, Fournette should continue to earn a lot of looks from Tom Brady well into the mid-season. Once an unpopular Fantasy choice, Fournette has proven he can thrive as a three-down back that can crush touchdowns at the goal line. Expect him to be off the board between 13th and 20th overall in every draft.