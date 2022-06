Thomas is a No. 2 tight end who has top-12 upside for as long as he can stay healthy. Thomas finished 2020 as the No. 2 tight end in PPR scoring. He got off to a similar start in 2021, averaging 11.2 Fantasy points over his first three games. Thomas played at least half of the snaps in five games last year and scored double digit Fantasy points in four of them. He's a solid choice in the double-digit rounds if you missed out on the top 12 tight ends.