Bowden will compete for a roster spot in Miami this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He should not be drafted in most formats. Bowden missed all of 2021 after hurting his hamstring in training camp. He returns to a Dolphins roster reloaded at receiver with Tyreek Hill, Ced Wilson and rookie Erik Ezukanma joining Jaylen Waddle. It's doubtful Bowden will see significant targets even if he does make the final roster, and he should be ignored in most formats on Draft Day.