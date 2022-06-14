Jones was the best rookie quarterback in 2021, but he wasn't exactly a star Fantasy option. He's hoping to change that in his sophomore campaign. While we expect better production from Jones in 2022, he's still just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues. That means in one-quarterback leagues he should not be drafted, but he could become a waiver wire option during the season. And in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Jones is worth drafting near Round 6. The Patriots gave Jones two new weapons in DeVante Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton, and hopefully they help Jones become more consistent with his positive production. In 2021, he had six games with at least 20 Fantasy points but nine games with 13 points or less. The Patriots will be a run-heavy team, which hurts Jones, but he could be a surprise Fantasy option as the season goes on. If that happens, add him off waivers in one-quarterback leagues.