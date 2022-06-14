Hollins signed with the Raiders this offseason as a reserve receiver, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. The Raiders have a revamped receiving corps this year led by Davante Adams, Demarcus Robinson, Keelan Cole and Hollins joining Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. Adams, Renfrow and Waller are locked into their roles, and Hollins will compete for leftover targets. It's doubtful he has a big role, especially since he's never averaged more than 3.5 PPR points per game in five seasons with the Dolphins and Eagles. Ignore him on Draft Day in most leagues.