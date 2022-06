Brown is a free agent at the time of publication, but he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues even if he lands with a team prior to Week 1. In 2021, Brown was with the Dolphins, but he appeared in just seven games before going on injured reserve with a quad injury. He's never been a lead running back, and his best Fantasy season was 6.8 PPR points in 2020 with the Rams. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but he has minimal Fantasy value in all leagues in 2022.