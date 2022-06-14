Mariota has the chance to be the starting quarterback for the Falcons this season, and he has some sleeper appeal if he's under center in Week 1. He's not worth drafting in one-quarterback leagues, but he should be considered a mid-round pick in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. First, Mariota has to prove he's better than rookie Desmond Ridder in training camp, which won't be easy. We expect Mariota to win the job, but he likely won't have a long leash, especially if the Falcons are losing games. That said, Mariota could emerge as a good Fantasy option given his ability to make plays with his legs, and he has quality targets in the passing game, including Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Cordarrelle Patterson. If Mariota remains the starter for the Falcons all season, Fantasy managers could consider adding him off waivers in one-quarterback leagues, especially as a bye-week replacement. Just keep an eye on what happens in training camp with Mariota and Ridder, and it will be fun to see what Mariota can do if he's starting in Atlanta.