It's a near-certainty that Andrews will be the second tight end off the board in drafts, which is no surprise given he's coming off a career-year where he averaged 80.1 yards per game and scored nine times. However, Fantasy managers should be realistic. Andrews saw his targets surge to 9.0 per game last season because Baltimore's run game was ravaged by injury and had no choice but to throw. More specifically, he averaged 8.0 targets and 14.4 PPR points in games Lamar Jackson started and finished and a staggering 10.8 targets and 22.3 PPR points per game when Jackson either left early or was inactive. The expectation is for the Ravens run game to be prominent and effective, leaving Andrews to see his target volume shrivel even with Marquise Brown no longer on the roster. None of this changes Andrews as a slam-dunk, must-start Fantasy option, but you should expect him to perform closer to his 2020 average of 11.6 PPR points per game. That might make him more of a top-30 pick instead of a top-20 pick.