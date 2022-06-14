Ingram figures to help make up part of the Saints run game this season. The veteran had a small window of Fantasy relevancy in 2021 when Alvin Kamara was sidelined but couldn't keep it going. There is a glimmer of appeal for Ingram as an early-season starting option if Kamara is suspended to begin the year. If it happens, Ingram would be worth drafting in Round 10-plus. If Kamara dodges a suspension, Ingram will only carry value as a late-round bench runner who would vault back into Fantasy prominence if Kamara were to miss time.