Only a blip on the Fantasy radar over the past two years, Mack is looking at his next (and last?) chance to matter as the potential starting running back for the Texans. Moving to H-town this offseason, Mack is expected to compete with rookie Dameon Pierce and veteran Rex Burkhead for playing time. It's entirely possible the 26-year-old begins Week 1 as the Texans' lead runner even though he's hardly played since tearing his Achilles in September of 2020. Odds are Mack won't often clinch 15 touches in a game, but as a late-round running back pick, you could do worse, especially if you eschew running backs with your first four or five picks on Draft Day and need warm bodies to fill out your roster.