Callaway had his chance to establish himself as a go-to receiver in New Orleans, but he didn't do enough. At least, that's what the Saints' actions suggest after they drafted Chris Olave in Round 1, then signed veteran slot guy Jarvis Landry and plan on having stud outside receiver Michael Thomas back. It doesn't leave much opportunity for Callaway unless someone gets hurt, which isn't really that big of a loss for Fantasy managers since he had just three games with 15-plus PPR points in 2021. You can do better with a late-round pick.