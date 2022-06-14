Valdes-Scantling is an emerging breakout candidate now that he's heading to the Chiefs. Though he's not expected to even remotely replace Tyreek Hill, the tall, lanky speedster will get some opportunities from week to week to put up some big plays, perhaps more than he did with Green Bay since he won't share the field with a stud No. 1 wideout anymore. Confusing Valdes-Scantling with a receiver who will command top target share, however, would be a massive mistake. In his career he has just eight games with eight-plus targets, and he had five-plus receptions in just three of those eight. Valdes-Scantling remains a bench receiver worth a late-round dart throw.