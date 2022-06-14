Jones is among the least exciting bench players you could draft this fall. Despite a hot start in 2021, Jones faded right alongside a number of other Jaguars receivers and wound up being ineffective. The franchise noticed and brought in two new receivers and another pass-catching tight end to help restock an offense thin on elusive route-runners. Jones might stick around as a piece of the offense, but his odds of regaining even 100 targets feels slim. Don't be surprised if he goes undrafted in your leagues.