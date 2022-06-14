Breida signed with the Giants this offseason, and he'll be with his fourth team in as many seasons after playing with the 49ers (2017-19), Dolphins (2020) and Bills (2021). Breida has been in a reserve role in each of the past two seasons with Miami and Buffalo, and that should remain the same with the Giants as he's the backup to Saquon Barkley. But we know the drill with Barkley over the past three seasons (21 missed games due to injury) that he's struggled to stay healthy, and Breida could be a lottery-ticket Fantasy option if he gets work as a starter. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues, especially as a handcuff for Barkley, or Breida could be a popular waiver wire option should Barkley get hurt at any point this year.