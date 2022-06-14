Corral entered the draft with an impressive resume of production, but the fact he wasn't asked to do as much in the Ole Miss offense as he'll have to at the NFL level coupled with his smaller size pushed him down to the end of Day 2, where he landed with a Panthers team desperately searching for an answer at the quarterback position. It's unlikely Corral is going to be ready to take control of the offense on Day 1, and his Fantasy upside is limited with the Carolina offense as currently constructed even if he can find his way into snaps this season. Corral is nothing more than an end-of-roster stash in Dynasty leagues as a rookie, and he's a fourth-round pick in one-QB rookie drafts who should go by the end of Round 2 in two-QB or Superflex formats.