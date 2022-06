Gay should be one of the first five kickers drafted on Draft Day, but don't draft him before the final two rounds. Since joining the Rams, Gay has been one of the most accuracte kickers in the league, making 92% of his field goals and 98.5% of his extra points. His Rams have a high-powered offense and play more than half of their games in controlled conditions. There's not much more you can ask for in a Fantasy kicker.