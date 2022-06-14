Prater's accuracy has waned slightly over the past three years, but as long as he has this job, he's in consideration for a top-12 spot in the kicker rankings. The Cardinals provide Prater with just about the perfect situation. They have a high-powered offense, play more than half their games in a controlled environment, and their quarterback has never posted a consistently high touchdown rate. That was enough to make him a top-10 kicker last year despite the fact that he missed seven field goals and two extra points. He should be drafted in the final two rounds as a starter.