Ryan will lead the Colts offense in 2022, giving him his first chance to throw behind a competent offensive line in years. What he won't have, however, is a stocked receiving corps -- only Michael Pittman is established in Indy's downfield pass game. The Colts also figure to remain committed to the run with Jonathan Taylor in their backfield. It should lean to plenty of underwhelming games for Ryan, who finished 27th among quarterbacks in Fantasy points per game in 2021 and 19th in 2020. It makes him a no-go in one-QB drafts and a mediocre No. 2 QB worth a mid-round choice in Superflex and two-QB formats.