Stafford is a low-end starting quarterback who should be drafted in the Round 10 range in Fantasy leagues. In a one-quarterback league, he's the perfect guy to pair with young, upside quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Trey Lance. As good as he was last year, it also shows the limits to his upside. Stafford finished 2021 third in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns, and still ranked eighth in Fantasy points per game. That's because of his 4.3 Fantasy points as a rusher, by far the lowest for any top-12 quarterback. At the same time, his profile makes him even more valuable in two-quarterback leagues because he's much safer than Fields, Lance or even someone like Jalen Hurts.