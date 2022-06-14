Hardman has been a Fantasy bust since coming into the NFL in 2019, but this season is his time to shine. He has the chance to be the best wide receiver for the Chiefs in 2022 with Tyreek Hill now in Miami, and Hardman is worth at least a late-round pick in all leagues, with the chance to see his value rise with a strong training camp. Now, he has plenty of competition from newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and we like all of those guys better than Hardman coming into training camp. But Hardman is the one with the established rapport with Patrick Mahomes, and Hardman has popped in his career when Hill has missed time due to injury. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and Hardman could go from a late-round flier to a mid-round pick if he looks like the No. 1 receiver for the Chiefs heading into Week 1.