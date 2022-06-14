Gordon returned to Denver this season, and he should compete with Javonte Williams for touches. We like Williams better, but Gordon can still be used as a low-end starter or flex in the majority of leagues. Gordon is worth drafting with a mid-round pick. In 2021, Gordon and Williams split work evenly, and Gordon averaged 12.1 PPR points per game. He had six games with at least 15 PPR points, and he still has plenty of potential with the Broncos, even if he takes a slightly secondary role this year behind Williams. And if Williams were to miss any time due to injury, Gordon would be a weekly starter in all formats. Gordon is a great running back to stash on your bench this season or use as a low-end starter in deeper formats.