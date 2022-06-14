Prior to the NFL Draft, you could have made the case for Carter as a breakout Fantasy option this year. He showed flashes of being a standout running back as a rookie in 2021, scoring at least 13 PPR points in five of his final 10 games. But the Jets decided to select Breece Hall in the second round of the NFL Draft, and it's clear Carter's role will be reduced. To what extent we don't know, but Hall should end up as the lead running back for the Jets. Carter could be relegated to passing downs work or just spelling Hall at times each week. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, but Carter is now worth drafting after Round 10 in most formats. If Hall misses any time then Carter could be a Fantasy star, but if Hall is healthy it could be a rough season for Carter in a secondary role.