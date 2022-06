With Amari Cooper shipped off to Cleveland, Gallup gets an opportunity to be Dak Prescott's No. 2 receiver once he's fully recovered from the torn ACL that ended his 2021 campaign. Gallup's injury happened in Week 17, so it's unfair to expect him to be full speed to start the season, but it may not be long after that. Assuming he doesn't start the year on PUP, Gallup should be drafted in the Round 10 range.