Fantasy managers hope Pittman's third year delivers better than No. 3 receiver numbers. Despite an outrageous 25.7% target share in 2021, Pittman finished 21st among wideouts in targets per game (7.59) and 27th in PPR points per game (13.4). On one hand, banking on Matt Ryan to make a difference could be problematic; former Colts starter Carson Wentz was actually more efficient than Ryan in 2021 in TD rate, INT rate, Air Yards per attempt and deep-ball pass rate, and they were razor-close in yards per pass attempt. On the other hand, Ryan didn't have a legit No. 1 receiver in 2021 and had previously produced a top-10 Fantasy receiver on a PPR per-game basis in seven straight seasons. If Pittman is his next Julio Jones, there's considerable upside. If he's not that dude, and if Ryan doesn't throw as much as he has in the past (don't forget who the Colts' primary offensive weapon really is), then Pittman will fall into the No. 3 range we're dreading. You're best off drafting him as a high-end No. 3 receiver and hoping he overachieves. Late Round 5 is the earliest point to choose him.