Memories are special, and everyone remembers how special Thomas was in 2019. Fantasy managers are hoping he's still as good, but the catch maven played just seven games in 2020 and zero in 2021. Thomas is now 29 years old and still had some issues with his ankle that kept him out of June minicamps. His health is just part of the problem -- he was never an explosive downfield receiver, just an over-fueled target monster. When he comes back in 2021, he'll share the field with rookie Chris Olave and veteran Jarvis Landry, both of whom will warrant targets. There's a very real scenario where Thomas still leads the Saints in receiving but not like he did back in the day. Until it's clear he's in his old form, you should let other people draft Thomas before 50th overall, and frankly you shouldn't feel great taking him before 60th overall.