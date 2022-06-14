Eight straight seasons with over 65 receptions and 1,000 yards. Eight or more touchdowns in six of eight seasons including at least 13 touchdowns in each of two years with Tom Brady. Three top-11 PPR per-game finishes in his past four years. Fantasy managers should recognize the hallmarks of Mike Evans' career and acknowledge that even as a touchdown-heavy 29-year-old, he remains worthy of being considered as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver. The outlook is actually better for him this year compared to last: Evans remains Tom Brady's favorite red-zone option, but there's less competition for targets for however long stud wideout Chris Godwin is sidelined to start the season. Bank on Evans going in late Round 2.