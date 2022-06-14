Fantasy managers have been waiting for Gesicki to be a standout Fantasy tight end, and maybe this is the year it happens under new coach Mike McDaniel. Gesicki is worth drafting as a No. 2 tight end in all leagues with a late-round pick. The Dolphins have a crowded receiving corps with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Ced Wilson, but Gesicki should remain a go-to option for Tua Tagovailoa. Gesicki just had a career-best 112 targets in 2021, but he still averaged just 9.7 PPR points per game. He's never been above 10.6 PPR points per game in four seasons, but the hope is that McDaniel helps Gesicki like he did with George Kittle in San Francisco. That's lofty expectations, but Gesicki does have the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end if things go right this year. He's worth stashing on your roster if you have the ability to carry two tight ends.