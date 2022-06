Strachan (pronounced "Strawn") will compete for a roster spot with the Colts this preseason. The 6-foot-4 behemoth could eventually be a player for the Colts, but it'll take demonstrated production and improved skills in practice in order for him to even have a chance. If you hear more about him leading up to your draft, then perhaps you could consider him with a final-round pick. But until then, leave him on the waiver wire.