For one week in 2021, White looked like a superstar. Starting for the injured Zach Wilson (knee) in Week 8 against the Bengals, White scored 32 Fantasy points with 405 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Then he got hurt against the Colts in Week 9, struggled against Buffalo in Week 10 and was back on the bench in Week 11 for the remainder of the year. The Jets hope White stays on the bench all season behind Wilson and No. 2 quarterback Joe Flacco. We don't expect White to play much, barring injuries to Wilson and Flacco, and White is not worth drafting in any leagues.