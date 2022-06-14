Williams looked like a Hall of Famer through the first five games of the 2021 season, and hopefully he can play like that all year in 2022. He's worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 receiver in all leagues as early as Round 5. Williams scored at least 22 PPR points in four of his first five games last season, including scoring six touchdowns over that span. He had some quality performances at the end of the season, scoring at least 12 PPR points in five of his final seven games, and we hope he can build off that breakout season in 2022. The Chargers are confident in Williams after giving him a three-year, $60 million contract this offseason, with $40 million guaranteed. And Fantasy managers should trust Williams as well as a starter this year.