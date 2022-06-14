Trubisky has the chance to be the Steelers' starting quarterback this season, but he has to prove he's better than rookie Kenny Pickett. It's a quarterback battle to watch in training camp, and Trubisky would have sleeper appeal in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues if he wins the job. In one-quarterback leagues, Trubisky isn't worth drafting, but he could emerge as a waiver wire option during the year. And in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Trubisky would be a mid-round selection if he's the starter for Week 1. Last year, Trubisky was the backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo, but he spent the majority of the previous four seasons as the starter in Chicago. For three of those seasons, he averaged 18.5 Fantasy points per game or less, but he also averaged 22.1 points per game in his best season in 2018. He has potential as a Fantasy quarterback in Pittsburgh given the weapons there with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth, so see what happens in his competition with Pickett. We could be talking about Trubisky as a sleeper if he's ahead of Pickett heading into Week 1.