There's an opportunity for Alie-Cox to become a quality Fantasy tight end in 2021, but we've heard that before. The 6-foot-5 gargantuan has been on the Fantasy fringe and has seen a bunch of playing time, but hasn't had the stats (2.6 targets per game in 2021) to match. Indianapolis' tight end group has been reshuffled with Alie-Cox atop the depth chart heading into the preseason. New QB Matt Ryan hasn't necessarily been a friend to tight ends except when playing with a Hall of Famer or a rookie first-round pick, but if no one else steps up as a target beyond Michael Pittman, then Alie-Cox could see career-highs across the board. Whether or not that means good Fantasy numbers is a different story. Matchups against the Texans and Jaguars in Weeks 1 and 2 offer some upside, so if you wanted to go the streaming route, count Alie-Cox among your options.