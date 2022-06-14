Gaskin went from the lead running back for the Dolphins over the past two seasons to now competing for a job this year. He is not worth drafting in most leagues. The Dolphins added Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert this offseason, and Gaskin will likely be fourth on the depth chart to open the season -- if he stays in Miami. It would not be a surprise to see the Dolphins move on from Gaskin, which might be the only way he can salvage his Fantasy value. Keep an eye on what develops, but the Dolphins don't appear to be sticking with Gaskin as their lead rusher after the moves made this offseason. He could emerge as a waiver wire option during the season if any injury occurs, but Gaskin's Fantasy value has decreased significantly from the end of the 2021 campaign when he averaged 10.2 PPR points per game.