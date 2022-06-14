Harris is expected to be one of the first five running backs taken in Fantasy drafts this summer. That's because he proved as a rookie he's capable of shouldering a large workload (381 total touches) and being productive with it (16.8 PPR points per game), even when his offensive line and quarterback aren't playing at high levels. The Steelers took steps to rectify both, adding bulk to the interior of their O-line and acquiring Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as potential starting passers. It should point to another busy season for Harris as a three-down back with goal-line duties. There aren't a lot of players like this in the NFL these days. Expect him to get taken between fourth and seventh overall in every draft.