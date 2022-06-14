Agholor had a rough first season with the Patriots in 2021, and it doesn't appear like things will improve this year. New England added DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton this offseason, and targets should be scarce for Agholor, especially with Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne still on the roster. Agholor is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Last year, Agholor had just three games with at least 13 PPR points, and he only had four games with more than five targets. His target share should be minimal again with Parker and Thornton now in New England, especially since the Patriots are a run-heavy team. Now, if Agholor takes a step forward as a prime weapon for Mac Jones then add him off waivers, but we don't expect that to happen in 2022.