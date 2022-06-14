Chubb has finished as a top-12 PPR running back on a per-game basis in each of his past three seasons. He's been even better than that in non-PPR. Take one look at his stats to see why: He's consistently been a quality scorer and has done well racking up yardage, including at least 1,400 total in two of his past three years. The Browns offense figures to be changing its approach to some degree this season with Deshaun Watson coming aboard. That might mean a slight downtick in touches for Chubb. And while Cleveland's first two games appear to be easy matchups (Panthers and Jets), the remaining slate does appear rather daunting. And, as usual, Chubb will cede work to another running back as part of the Browns' offensive philosophy. None of these things will make you want to pass on Chubb, but it might keep you from taking him with a top-15 choice.