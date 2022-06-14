Folk had a quality season in 2021, and he's worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker this year with a final-round pick. Folk finished as the No. 2 Fantasy kicker in 2021 behind only Daniel Carlson. Folk made 36-of-39 field goals, including five from 50-plus yards, and 42-of-47 PATs. The Patriots under Bill Belichick have always had quality Fantasy kickers, including Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski, and Folk proved he can be just as successful last year. Based on New England's offense, Folk has the chance to repeat his production this season, and he should be drafted as a starting Fantasy option in all leagues.