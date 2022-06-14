There's a good opportunity for Collins to put up nice numbers in his second season in Houston, making him a possible late-round sleeper in deeper leagues. That's based strictly on him landing one of the primary outside receiver spots in the Texans offense. Quarterback Davis Mills showed encouraging signs with him last year, and the two hooked up for 25 of Collins' 33 receptions at a 13.8-yard clip. If it looks like Collins will be a regular part of the Texans offense, and it remains likely the Texans will play from behind most weeks, it wouldn't be wrong to give him a look late in Round 15-plus.