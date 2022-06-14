Harry isn't expected to have a role with the Patriots this season, and his best bet for Fantasy value might be if he lands with a new team. But if he opens training camp in New England then ignore him in all leagues. Harry, a first-round pick in the NFL Draft in 2019, has been a bust for Fantasy managers for his three-year career. He's averaged fewer than 5.5 PPR points in each season, and that isn't expected to change, especially since the Patriots added DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton to go with Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. Maybe Harry can get a fresh start if the Patriots release him, but until that happens, Harry should not be drafted in most formats.