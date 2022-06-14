Fant is the starting tight end for the Seahawks this season after he was sent to Seattle from Denver as part of the Russell Wilson trade. But even with his new team, Fant is just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end in the majority of leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier. Fant has yet to average 10.0 PPR points per game in three seasons, and it's hard to expect a big season from him in Seattle. The Seahawks have quarterback issues with either Drew Lock or Geno Smith as the starter, and Fant will compete with standout receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for targets on a run-first team. If Fant starts out the season playing well then add him off waivers, but he's not someone to prioritize in most Fantasy leagues this year.