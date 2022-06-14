Hines had just three games with more than 10 PPR points last year, and everyone is still drafting him with a mid- to late-round pick. Word out of Indy is that Hines will be much more involved in the Colts' passing game, particularly with new quarterback Matt Ryan in town. Ryan led all quarterbacks in percentage of targets thrown to running backs last year with 26.7%, a high rate for any passer but particularly high for Ryan until you realize it came in his 14th season. Perhaps he's relying on shorter throws to make up for declining arm strength. And if that's not enough of a hint, coach Frank Reich's declaration of "[i]f I was gonna be in a Fantasy league, I think I'd pick Nyheim this year" should seal the deal. Hines was a top-30 rusher on a PPR per-game basis in 2020 and might be right back there in 2022. If he's still on the board in Round 9 in PPR (and Round 11 in non-PPR), go get him.