Howard has had to split looks at tight end since joining the Buccaneers as a rookie in 2017, and that's likely to continue to be the case in Buffalo, where Dawson Knox is coming off a breakout season that included nine touchdowns and 587 receiving yards. That's not reason to write Howard off completely, as there should be production to go around in Buffalo's high-powered offense, but he's nothing more than a low-end No. 2 tight end in Fantasy to begin the year.