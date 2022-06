Beckham remains a free agent as he rehabs from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. He's an excellent late-round pick who has late-season upside, but at this point you shouldn't expect much from him in the first half of the season. Beckham scored seven touchdowns in 12 games with the Rams last year, and that may be the best fit for him moving forward as well. He's more valuable in leagues with injured reserve slots; just don't draft him in the single-digit rounds.