Zaccheaus enters 2022 as the lone Falcons receiver who saw meaningful time with the club last season and stayed with the team, though that likely isn't enough to earn him any advantage in playing time with Matt Ryan in Indianapolis. Despite Atlanta's dearth of receiver talent last year, Zaccheaus was unable to make a mark on the stat sheet, failing to record more than three receptions in any game. With top-10 pick Drake London now atop the depth chart, Zaccheaus will have to battle offseason acquisition Bryan Edwards for the No. 2 receiver role, and it's possible that could have some value with Atlanta expected to be playing from behind for much of the season. However, he's not worth rostering in most leagues to begin the season.